Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club hosts annuall train display

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Model Train display is back the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, spreading holiday cheer.

Jim Kerr is the President of the Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club. He created a Christmas model train display.

“It’s approximately 14 feet long, 8 feet wide, has 68 buildings on it,” he said.

Kerr says building the train sets isn’t just a hobby. His love for trains began at a young age.

“I was into planes, trains, automobiles. I was a pilot in the Air Force for 38 years. Just another part of my interests as a young man, and I enjoy doing it so I’m just kind of living out a boy hood dream,” said Kerr.

He says this display is one of the biggest the Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club puts on each year.

For Bill Thornton and his grandchildren, attending the display has become a tradition and bonding experience.

“They’re experts on trains, we even have our own layout we’re working on at home,” said Thornton.

For others like Derick Defore, the model train display brings back memories of his childhood.

“I’ve been watching Thomas for a long time, ever since I was a child so it’s very fun,” he said.

No matter your age, the Middle Georgia Railroad Club says this display transports you to a different time. From a Christmas town to a carnival, there’s something for everyone.

“My favorite part is taking pictures at every single train,” said Felix Ferguson,

Although none of the train sets are for sale, you can enter to win a train set and learn about the history of trains.

You can stop by the free display located at the Century of Flight Hanger behind the Museum of Aviation. It’s closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.