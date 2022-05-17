Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels receives government funding

The funding comes as part of $45 million in grants given to Georgia non-profits and businesses impacted by Covid.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp awarded $1.4 million to Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels.

Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels currently delivers hot, frozen or self-sustainable meals to senior homes Monday through Friday.

“Being able to do this service, basically to let them know that somebody is out there doing something to help keep the right nutrition and look out for your well being, and it’s a joyful feeling to do that everyday,”Meals on Wheels driver Dennis Searcy said.

The chairman of the board for the non-profit, Otis Redding III, says the funding will allow the organization to deliver meals to about 100 homes twice a day to properly serve the community.

One of the most important pieces for Meals on Wheels is its drivers. There are about 10 on staff now, and the new grant will allow the organization to grow that number.

If you would like to help, call (478) 745-9140 for more information.