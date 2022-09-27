Middle Georgia farmers preparing for possible impact of Hurricane Ian

Farmers across middle Georgia are preparing for the potential of severe weather.

VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —

With Hurricane Ian inching closer to Florida, its possible parts of Georgia could feel some of those effects.

Warbington Farms in Vienna is harvesting as much of their crops as possible. They expect the biggest impact from the storm to be the wind, which could blow away cotton and impact pecan trees and peanut crops.

Farmer Austin Warbington is hoping for minimal impact as Ian approaches.

“When something major happens in the ag industry, in certain areas, it impacts everybody from the retail side all the way up and down,” he said. “When the farmers aren’t thriving, the people that make money off the farmers aren’t going to thrive, so it’s a ripple effect.”

Warbington farms says rain won’t have a negative impact on their crops, but they’ll keep monitoring the wind levels.