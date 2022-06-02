Middle Georgia Family Rehab ordered to pay over $9.6 million after submitting hundreds of fraudulent claims

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon health care facility has been ordered by the court to pay over $9.6 million in damages and penalties for submitting hundreds of fraudulent TRICARE and Medicaid claims.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia, Middle Georgia Family Rehab– according to court documents– filed around 800 false claims over an 8 month period for services improperly billed to Medicaid and TRICARE under the names of a physical therapist and a speech therapist who were no longer employed, and could not have possibly provided the services in question.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says Middle Georgia Family Rehab and its billing should serve as a warning to other health facilities in Georgia that filing improper and false claims will come with a hefty consequence, as the center reaped hundreds of thousands of dollars from taxpayers by improperly filing claims with agencies designs to provide therapy services to children and military families.

Middle Georgia Family Rehab is now being ordered to pay $9,617,679.22 in damages and penalties, as issued by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says, “Middle Georgia Family Rehab was charged with providing trusted health services to our military families and children in-need, and it failed to fulfill its responsibilities by instead choosing to exploit the system. This type of deceptive behavior is entirely unacceptable, and those who abuse our publicly-funded health care programs will be held accountable.”