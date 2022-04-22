Middle Georgia Dairy Queen delivers ‘sweet treat’ to Children’s Hospital

The Dairy Queen in Gray was awarded the 2021 Miracle Maker Award for its work with the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

The award is given to one Dairy Queen location nationwide for its efforts in raising funds for children’s hospitals on Miracle Treat Day.



The Gray Dairy Queen raised more than $94,000.

Renee Bryan, the Program Director for the Beverly Knight Olson’s Children’s Hospital, says efforts like this help keep smiles on patients.

“When you come to the children’s hospital, sometimes it can be scary and you’re not sure what’s going on, so having those creature comforts, having those comforts from home like an ice cream or a Blizzard or a Dilly Bar, those do bring lots of smiles,” Bryan said.

Store owner Justin Kelly celebrated the award by delivering 1,000 cups of ice cream to the hospital.

Kelly thanked the people of Gray for their support.

“Business owners started showing up left and right that day writing checks,” he said. “At the end of the day, Gray really came together. It was truly a miracle.”

Bryan says the funds will be used to buy new equipment and make children feel more comfortable.