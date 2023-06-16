Middle Georgia counties receive $3 million grant for head start programs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A $3 million grant has been awarded to several Middle Georgia counties, aimed at expanding their head start programs, according to Senator Jon Ossoff. The funds are set to enhance education for preschool-aged children in Wilkes, Washington, Glascock and Johnson counties.

The grant funding is expected to provide for additional teachers and improve teaching facilities, laying a strong foundation for early childhood education in the region.

“Early childhood education is critical in human development, and it shouldn’t just be a privilege for those who can afford it,” Ossoff said. “Every family in Georgia should have the opportunity to send their four and five-year-old children to a good preschool.”

The Georgia senator says the funding has been awarded and will be delivered later this year.