Middle Georgia communities unite for National Day of Prayer, emphasize importance of unity and daily prayer

Residents and faith leaders throughout Middle Georgia, including Macon, Warner Robins, Dublin, and Forsyth, gathered on Thursday to observe the National Day of Prayer, emphasizing the importance of unity and daily prayer in a time of increasing challenges.

“I believe that our entire world needs to come together and do nothing else but pray for each and every one of us,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said.

In Macon, participants gathered at Rosa Parks Square to pray for local, state and national leaders. Bruce Leicht, a member of the National Day of Prayer planning committee for Macon, stressed the significance of daily prayer beyond the designated day.

“It’s not about one day; we should be doing this every day,” Leicht said. “But we do have this one day set aside by our federal government to recognize the importance of praying, and it’s a great time for all of us to come together and exercise that right.”

Leicht also expressed his hope that events like the National Day of Prayer would help the community understand the power of prayer and its potential to change lives.

“And that’s the hope and prayer, and folks who are not believers see this, hear this, and understand that prayer does make a difference,” he said. “And God can change lives, and He does change lives every day.”