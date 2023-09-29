MGSU students visit Bibb County schools as district hopes to find inspiring teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In hopes of inspiring future teachers, the Bibb County School District hosted Middle Georgia State University students on Friday.

The students visited Heritage, Veterans, and Southfield Elementary to speak with teachers and observe how a classroom operates.

Southfield Elementary principal, Janice Sharpe, enjoyed having the students visit the school.

“I think its important for them to see what it actually looks like to have the real world experience, to go in, and observe teachers for what they’re going to school for,” said Sharpe.

MGSU student Allie Livingston spoke about her motivation to become a teacher.

“I want to become a teacher because I love kids,” said Livingston. “I have a kid of my own and every time she learns something new, its juts so excited to see that she learned and what she’s doing different stages of life and everything.”

MGSU says this event is vital to encourage students to teach in the district.