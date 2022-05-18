MGA working to fill aviation positions thanks to $5 million in state funding

EASTMAN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The need for pilots is growing, and Middle Georgia State University is hoping to fill that growing demand.

The university is getting $5 million in state funding to help address the issue.

“Part of the goal is to keep this program growing and expanding, so it’s available for people throughout the state of Georgia,” Dean Adon Clark said.

Clark says there is currently a waiting list to enter the school’s aviation program, but the funding will help target the need and open the doors for more students.

More students means more purchases.

“The bond funding will go to purchase more aircraft, aircraft storage facility to store those aircraft, so we can increase our student capacity for flight,” Clark said.

The program currently has 52 aircraft, and that includes four helicopters. The school will get at least five more aircraft within the next year.

More instructors will also be hired with the funds.

Jeffrey Hardigree, a student and instructor with the program, says hiring new instructors will help with personalized training.

“It will keep the process more sped up,” he said. “It’ll keep it to where students aren’t wasting too much time waiting to fly, waiting on an instructor to be available.”

“It will definitely open up more opportunities in the future for other airlines to partner with our school and be able to offer mentorships and cadetships,” Hadigree continued. “Just different routes for student pilots to have a plan of what they want to do after they finish their training.”

MGA says it will provide an application for instructors in the next few weeks.