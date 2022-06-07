MGA receives $100,000 pledge from Morris Bank

The donation will fund the state-of-the-art nursing lab.

DUBIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University received a $100,000 pledge from Morris Bank to fund the state of the art nursing lab that is under construction.

The Dublin Health Sciences campus will be undergoing renovations that will include 100-seat classrooms, hospital labs, a simulation lab and additional space for students. The renovations are expected to play a major role in the healthcare industry both locally and statewide.

“This is an outstanding project with such a large impact on our community and all of Middle Georgia, and we can’t be more proud to partner with MGA to help make this happen,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO of Morris Bank.

The expansion of Middle Georgia University’s Health Science campus will allow an increase in graduating nurses to 67% more each year. Forty of those nurses will be BSN-prepared, adding 100 more nurses into the workforce.

“Morris Bank’s substantial gift is a powerful statement about their commitment to shaping a better future for the communities they are a part of,” Dr. Christopher Blake, MGA president said. “This generous gift will have a sustained impact on expanding the nursing capacity to better serve the healthcare needs of veterans and rural Georgia.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in August 2022.