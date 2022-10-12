Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson claims individual title at the Carolina Cup

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s golf team competed in its second fall season tournament at the Carolina Cup in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Bears finished fourth out of 14 teams, shooting a combined four over par at the 54-hole tournament.

On the bright side, junior Tobias Jonsson claimed the individual title by shooting 12 under par and set a new tournament record score while shooting 15 birdies and three bogeys.

Jonsson has been busy this fall as he also won the individual title at the World Amateur Team Championships in September in France, and now he is ranked 73 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Bears have two fall-season tournaments remaining and head to the Pinetree Intercollegiate in Kennesaw.