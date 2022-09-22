Mercer’s QB/WR duo leads the FCS in touchdowns

Ty James is second in recieving yards in the FCS.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer football team has one of the FCS’s highest-scoring quarterback/wide receiver duos.

Quarterback Fred Payton and wide receiver Ty James have connected for five touchdowns this season, which leads the FCS.

James also has the second-highest receiving yards in the FCS, with 372. Last season, James had 611 receiving yards, and just through three games this season, he is already on pace to smash that mark.

When asked about his relationship with Payton, James remarked on how their off-field camaraderie translates to on-field production.

“A receiver and quarterback, you know we are always like best friends, but me and Fred are real close. He even cuts my hair, so shoutout to Fred for the haircut. But just having him, you know he’s a cool guy, and I’m a cool guy. We get along really well off the field too, so that’s what kind of helps us off the field,” said James.

The Payton and James duo will look to extend their touchdown mark as the Bears face Gardner-Webb on the road this Saturday.