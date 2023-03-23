Mercer women’s lacrosse team falls to the nation’s 8th ranked team

The Mercer women's lacrosse team is 5-2 on the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s lacrosse team failed to upset the nation’s eighth-ranked team, the Florida Gators, as they fell 15-6.

The Gators got out to a fast start, scoring just 38 seconds into the game, and led 5-0 after the first period.

Mercer gained some momentum in the second, scoring back-to-back goals, but trailed 11-2 at halftime.

The second half was much better for the Bears, as both teams were tied, scoring four goals each.

With the loss, Mercer is 5-2 on the season.