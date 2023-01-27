Mercer WBB falls to Wofford 76-71

Wofford closed the game on an 11-2 run, giving Mercer its third SoCon loss of the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Despite sophomore Erin Houpt’s 31-point performance, the Mercer women’s basketball team lost 76-71 to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bears were without the SoCon’s Preseason Player of the Year, Amoria Neal-Tysor, for the second straight game. In her absence, freshman Enjulina Gonzalez held things down for Mercer in the first quarter, combined with Houpt’s sharp shooting in the second, as the two combined for 28 of the Bears’ 38 points in the first half.

With about three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Bears led by four; however, Wofford went on an 11-2 run to close the game, giving Mercer their third conference loss of the season.

Mercer is 3-3 in SoCon play and will be back in action Saturday, hosting Furman.