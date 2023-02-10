Mercer WBB falls to UT Chattanooga for the second time this season

Mercer is 6-4 in the SoCon play and fourth in the conference standings.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s basketball team took on the UT Chattanooga Mocs looking to get revenge from a loss earlier this season and extend their winning streak to four games.

The game remained even keel for the most part, and with 13 seconds left to play in regulation, Mercer trailed by two and failed to hit the game-tying shot, as the Mocs defeated the Bears for a second time this season, 64-61.

Mercer will be back in action Saturday, Feb. 11, hosting ETSU.