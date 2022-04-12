Mercer University working to increase computer science graduates in rural Georgia

Mercer University received a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to help teachers learn about computer science.

The purpose of the grant is to develop masters level computer science teachers in rural areas.

Treutlen County, Wheeler County and Dublin City teachers will be part of a 14-month long program beginning in May.

We spoke with Tom Koballa, the dean of Mercer’s College of Education.

“Not only the coding and cybersecurity, but just the the thinking skills that someone develops as a part of computer science instruction,” he said. “So I think it’s going to be a tremendous benefit to the school systems.”



Koballa says teachers will receive an Educational Specialist Degree at the end of the training. The program will focus on middle school and high school level teachers.