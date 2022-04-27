Mercer softball team loses doubleheader on final day of games at Sikes Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer softball team took on the Georgia Southern Eagles in a doubleheader and the Bears’ final home games of the season.

The Eagles began scoring in the top of the first inning on a two-run bomb in game one.

The rest of the game would mimic the start as Georgia Southern scored at least one run in every single inning and beat the Bears 17-5 in game one in just six innings due to the mercy rule.

Game two was a much closer battle as a five-run sixth inning gave the Bears a 5-4 lead; however, in the top of the seventh, the Eagles hit a two-run home run to take the lead and won game two 6-5.

Mercer falls to 13-34 on the season with seven games remaining. They are back in action this Saturday for a three-game series at UT Chattanooga.