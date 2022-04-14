Mercer softball team falls to #19 Auburn in a midweek matchup

Auburn only allows one hit the entire game.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer softball team hosted #19 Auburn in a midweek matchup.

The teams were scoreless for the first two innings, but then in the third, the Tigers would hit a two-run home run followed by a solo home run to take a 3-0 lead.

Auburn would score one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and four in the sixth inning to win 10-0 in six innings due to the mercy rule.

The Tigers only allowed one hit the entire game, while the Bears allowed 10 and had four errors.

Bears fall to 10-29 on the season and are back in action Friday at Western Carolina for a three-game conference series.