Mercer softball team dominates Alabama State 10-2

The Bears avoid losing their seventh game out of the last eight.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An offensive outpour from the Mercer Bears sealed a 10-2 victory over Alabama State.

The Bears scored a run in every single inning and put up seven runs in the third and fourth inning combined.

Mercer hit four home runs, one from Kylie Helm and Avery Barton, while Tori Hedgecock nailed two bombs in the outing.

The Bears avoided losing their seventh out of the last eight games and are now 8-18 on the season.

Mercer will be back in action Mar. 22, taking on Georgia State in a doubleheader.