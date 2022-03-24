Mercer softball and baseball host midweek action

Mercer athletics had a busy night hosting softball and baseball games.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball and softball teams hosted midweek action Wednesday night.

The baseball team took on Jacksonville State after beating Charleston Southern in their first-midweek matchup yesterday.

The Bears scored one run in all but one inning today. They scored off of two solo home runs, a wild pitch, several RBI singles, and fielder’s choice.

Mercer only allowed five hits and two runs, which came in the fourth inning.

Pitcher Fred Wilson got the win after pitching five innings, striking out eight, giving up three hits and two runs.

The Bears are back in action Friday as they head to Salt Lake City to take on the University of Utah for a three-game weekend series.

The Mercer softball team took on Kennesaw State. These teams met earlier this season, where the Owls got the best of the Bears 11-3.

The Bears started the game with a run scored on a bases-loaded walk; however, the Owls would claim the lead after a two-RBI single in the next inning.

In the third inning, the Bears added five runs. Diamond Williams would hit a two-run home run to left field. After that, Elisa Rosado hit an RBI double followed by a two-RBI single from Rebeca Laudino, and the Bears would take a 6-2 lead.

However, Kennesaw State scored five unanswered runs over a three-inning stretch from the fifth to the seventh inning, making a comeback to win 7-6.

The Bears fall to seven and 21 on the season. They are back in action Saturday as they face UNC Greensboro in a 3-game road series.