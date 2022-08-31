Mercer prepares for Jordan-Hare’s electric atmosphere

Mercer faces Auburn Saturday, September 3, at 7 p.m. EST, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After a dominating performance against Morehead State last week, the Mercer football team is in for a strong SEC challenge against Auburn on Saturday.

During SEC Media Days, several athletes noted Jordan-Hare Stadium as one of the most electric atmospheres in college football.

To prepare themselves for the crowd noise, the Bears have been playing a two-hour playlist at practice hoping to adjust as much as possible.

It might not be close to the real thing, but quarterback Fred Payton spoke on how the Bears are preparing outside the lines.

“I feel like Alabama last year prepared us for that a lot. But this year, with the music, it’s not even really music, just audio of fans screaming and things like that, and that’s exactly how it will be. So I think that’s going to prepare us a lot, and we always say the noise is outside of us. Everything that we need to be worried about is right here, right in front of us between these white lines on this green grass,” said Payton.

