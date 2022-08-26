Mercer men’s soccer opens the season with a 5-2 victory

Mercer men's soccer team are the reigning SoCon tournament champions.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s soccer team, the reigning SoCon tournament champions, downed the Winthrop Eagles 5-2 in their regular season home opener.

Dylan Gaither scored first on a penalty kick within seven minutes of the start of the game; however, Winthrop would tie the game with under six minutes left in the first half.

Once again, in the second half, the teams would both score early goals. But then, with the game tied at two, a beautiful header from Ousman Jabang would completely shift momentum in the Bears’ favor, as freshman Fernando Arteaga scored two goals in his first appearance, and Mercer went on to win 5-2.

Mercer will be back in action Sunday at Georgia State.