Mercer men’s basketball team falls to 0-5 in SoCon play

Mercer hosted Furman, who is the preseason favorite to win the SoCon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team is now 0-5 in SoCon play after falling to the preseason favorites, the Furman Paladins, 84-66.

Furman came into this game with the highest scoring average in the conference, plus they hold the highest field goal percentage, and it showed as the Paladins began the game going 6/6 from three

Midway through the first half, Furman went on a 15-2 run, taking an 18-point lead, and Mercer would never recover, only getting as close as 14 points to the Paladins.

Mercer will begin a three-game road trip by first visiting ETSU on Saturday.



