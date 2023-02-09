Mercer MBB falls to Samford in overtime 70-69

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team hosted the SoCon’s top team, the Samford Bulldogs, looking to win the sixth out of their last eight games.

The last time the Bears faced the Bulldogs, they lost by nine. But tonight, the Bears led for most of the game and air-balled the game-winning shot as the regulation shot clock expired.

In overtime, the Bears were down one and failed to get a final shot off, and lost 70-69.

Mercer is 5-8 in SoCon play and is seventh in the conference standings. The Bears are back in action Saturday, visiting UT Chattanooga.