Mercer MBB fails to win its third consecutive SoCon game with a 20-point loss

Mercer is 4-7 in SoCon play.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team failed to win its third consecutive SoCon game as they were dominated 69-49 by UNCG.

UNCG got out to a fast start and never looked back, as they led by 20 at halftime.

Mercer would begin the second half on an 11-4 run, cutting the Spartans’ lead to 13; however, UNCG answered with a 13-2 run, taking a 24-point lead and eventually winning by 20.

Mercer is now 4-7 in SoCon play and will host VMI on Saturday, Feb. 4.