Mercer IT outage partially restored
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University IT is currently handling an outage in systems.
According to the most recent update from Mercer University at 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, the University has been working to bring IT systems back online since Wednesday’s outage. As of now, the following systems are accessible:
- Campus phone systems
- Most of the Mercer website
- Campus internet/wi-fi service for Macon campus students via MU Secure
- Workday for faculty and staff who have internet service
- Canvas and Zoom for students, faculty and staff who have internet service
- IT Service Portal
IT is working to have internet access restored at all campuses and centers by the end of Thursday.