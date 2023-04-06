Mercer IT outage partially restored

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University IT is currently handling an outage in systems.

According to the most recent update from Mercer University at 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, the University has been working to bring IT systems back online since Wednesday’s outage. As of now, the following systems are accessible:

Campus phone systems

Most of the Mercer website

Campus internet/wi-fi service for Macon campus students via MU Secure

Workday for faculty and staff who have internet service

Canvas and Zoom for students, faculty and staff who have internet service

IT Service Portal

IT is working to have internet access restored at all campuses and centers by the end of Thursday.