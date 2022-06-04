Mercer hosts its annual two-day prospect camp for high schoolers in the Southeast

Over 80 universities attended the annual prospect camp.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Approximately 350 college football coaches from over 80 universities made their way to Middle Georgia to attend Mercer University’s annual football prospect camps hoping to find a gem here in the Southeast.

“You’re just trying to see, if it’s a receiver, you’re trying to see their footwork, their athleticism,” said Mercer football head coach Drew Cronic. “You’re watching quarterback’s throwing mechanics. With a lineman, you just want to see what kind of feet they have. You want to see them move around. But you’re getting to see them in person. How big are they really? Are they really 6’5, or are they 6’3? You don’t want to offer that much scholarship money to a kid until you’ve done your research, seen them, and evaluated them.”

So then, what’s in it for the student-athletes?

“You get in front of folks. If you’re a fast kid, but you don’t have a lot of film yet, you come out here, and you run a good 40, you turn some heads, and now people want to find out more about you,” said Cronic. “They want to continue to evaluate you. So if you get some people to notice you out here, you’re a big, good-looking kid, you run around good, you make some plays, and then maybe somebody goes back and really watches your film.”

With several FBS and Power Five programs in attendance, attracting prospects to so-called smaller programs like Mercer can be challenging. But hosting camps like these actually help the Bears in the recruiting process.

“Just getting them on our campus is such a big deal because we have such a great place. They come in, and we try to make it nice. We got the scoreboard going, the music playing, and try to get them to see a little bit of the atmosphere that’s here. I think this is a great place and getting them on campus obviously is the best way to sell it,” said Cronic.

The camp was a two-day camp, hosting a different group of student-athletes each day.