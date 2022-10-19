Mercer hosts first ‘Bibb in Bear Country’ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer hosted its first “Bibb in Bear Country” Event Wednesday morning.

Students from Hutchings College and Career Academy’s “Teaching as a Profession” Pathway got an in-depth look at Mercer University and what the school has to offer. Students were educated on topics such as college admissions and STEM and were even given a full tour of campus.

Mercer leaders encouraged students to not be afraid to apply to the university and for scholarships.

“At Mercer we are incredibly generous with our scholarships,” Assistant Director of Admissions Jackie Atchison said. “We try our best to make sure Mercer is accessible to as many students as possible. The first scholarship you’re going to receive from Mercer will be in your acceptance letter. You don’t have to wait. You’ll get your acceptance letter, and it’s congratulations on two fronts! You’ve both gotten into the university and here’s your University Merit Scholarship.”

Students also got to speak to currently Mercer students and had a chance to learn about campus life.