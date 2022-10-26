Mercer hosts annual Basketball Tip-Off Event

The women open their season on Nov. 7 at home against MTSU, while the men begin their season on the road against Eastern Carolina on Nov. 8.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The NCAA basketball season begins in less than two weeks, so the Mercer basketball teams hosted their annual Tip-Off Event at Mercer Village.

The men’s and women’s teams signed autographs, gave out goodies, danced, and competed in a few competitions, while fans also had a chance to see the 2022-23 rosters.

The men’s team has nine newcomers, while the women bring seven new faces. However, the women return two top performers as they are using their fifth year of eligibility, primarily due to what head coach Susie Gardner has built at Mercer.

“We have a great culture. These guys are going on five years now. We just hand our culture down year after year. And I think that we work hard, but we have good people in our program, and I think it’s just the expectations are high, but we try to stay humble about it and work hard every day,” said Gardner.

