Mercer football prepares for its first SoCon game of the season

Bears host The Citadel on Saturday, September 17, at 6 p.m. at Five Star Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After falling to the Auburn Tigers 42-16, the Mercer Bears had a bye week to allow them time to prepare for their first Southern Conference game of the season.

Against Auburn, the Bears gave up 285 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns while picking off the Tigers twice and holding them to just over 200 passing yards.

Bear’s safety Lance Wise spoke on what the team needs to fix as they prepare to face a run-heavy The Citadel team.

“Assignment football. The plays where Tank had the big runs, we were misaligned. We weren’t doing our assignments, so we hurt ourselves more than he hurt us. He took advantage of those opportunities, but we have to go back to doing what we do best, and that’s playing fundamental football and being aligned and assigned properly every play,” said Wise.

The Bears host The Citadel, who has won three consecutive SoCon games dating back to last season. The game is slated for Saturday, September 17, at 6 p.m. at Five Star Stadium.