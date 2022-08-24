Mercer football opens the season in CFB’s Week 0

The Bears open their 2022 season against Morehead State this Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. at Five Star Stadium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — College football’s week 0 games begin this week, and one team in action is Macon’s own Mercer University.

The Bears finished last season 7-3, with a 6-2 conference record, the best Southern Conference record in the program’s history, and Mercer was one play away from becoming SoCon champs.

So head coach Drew Cronic lets us know how he’s feeling about repeating last year’s success.

“This is a new team. It’s the ’22 team. ’21 team is no more. But a lot of the experiences we had last year hopefully will help us. But there’s a lot of things that go into winning, and it’s a fickle thing, and you got to go play really good. You got to have the ball bounce your way. You got to have a few breaks and stay healthy. But I really like my football team, I really do,” said Cronic.

