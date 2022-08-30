Mercer dominates Morehead State to begin the 2022 football season

Mercer will face Auburn on Saturday, September 3, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University’s football team begins the 2022 season with a dominating victory over Morehead State 63-13.

The Bears had control from start to finish, not scoring on only three possessions the entire game.

Quarterback Fred Payton went 11 for 17, passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Ty James had five receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns, with a 90-yard reception touchdown.

Macon native Travion Solomon caught his first pass as a Bear, which resulted in a 15-yard touchdown.

Running back Austin Douglas had five rushing attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns, while Al Wooten II had 13 rushing attempts for 96 yards.

Head coach Drew Cronic spoke on his team’s performance.

“We weren’t going to get any better until we played a game. You just get to a point and can’t where you got to go play a four-quarter football game so you can improve. There are so many things we can improve, and that’s what’s exciting is that we did a lot of good things. We were explosive offensively. I felt like we were very physical defensively. We caused some turnovers, but there are some things we can clean up for sure,” said Cronic.

The Bears have four more days to clean up the minor details before they face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 3.