Mercer dominated by Wofford in game one of a three-game series

Wofford scores 10 runs in the eighth inning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball team hosted Wofford in game one of a three-game SoCon series.

Wofford got off to a hot start scoring five runs in the first two innings.

Going into the bottom of the fourth, Wofford was up 6-0, but Treyson Hughes would cut the deficit in half with a two-run home run.

The score remained the same until the top of the eighth inning, where Wofford scored 10 runs, and they would add one more run in the ninth to take a 17-3 lead.

The Bears would answer with four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the Terriers won 17-7.

Mercer received their first Southern Conference loss of the season. The teams face off again tomorrow at 2 p.m.