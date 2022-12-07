Mercer defeats Middle Georgia State University 100-62 on Education Day

In conjunction with Bibb County Schools, the Mercer men's basketball team hosted several students on Education Day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team hosted several students from Bibb County schools for Education Day, as the Bears hosted Middle Georgia State University.

The Bears began slow but went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half and would take a 27-point lead at halftime.

The Bears continued to pour in points, as they went on to win 100-62 behind Jalyn McCreary’s 25-point game.

Bears are now 5-5 and will travel to Fort Myers, Florida, to take on Florida Gulf Coast University on Saturday.