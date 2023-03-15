Mercer defeats Georgia State on a walk-off home run

Bears are 13-5 on the early season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jozsef Rohrbacher’s ninth-inning two-run walk-off home run gave the Mercer Bears an 11-9 victory over in-state foe Georgia State.

The Panthers got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning, but a six-run third inning gave the Bears a hefty lead.

Georgia State tied the game at nine in the top of the ninth, but Rohrbacher’s hot hand propelled the Bears to the victory.

Rohrbacher went 3-5, hitting a home run and having four RBIs.

Mercer is 13-5 on the season and will host Rutgers in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.