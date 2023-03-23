Mercer baseball team falls to Georgia Southern by one run

The Mercer baseball team is 14-8 on the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five home runs from the Mercer Bears aren’t enough for the victory as they fall 12-11 to Georgia Southern.

The Bears hit two two-run home runs in the bottom of the second, as Jackson Cherry and Ty Dalley put the Bears up 4-0.

But in the top of the third, the Eagles scored five runs, claiming the lead by one.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cherry and Dalley each hit solo home runs, giving the Bears a 6-5 lead.

With Mercer leading 7-5 in the seventh inning, the Eagles scored five runs, taking a three-run lead.

The Bears had bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh but failed to get any runs across.

With Mercer trailing 12-8, Treyson Hughes hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, as the Bears could only cut the lead to one and lose their season series against the Georgia Southern Eagles.