Mental Health check-in for teens to be held Wednesday evening

Photo Credit to Girls Dig Deeper Initiative and Macon Mental Health Matters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Girls Dig Deeper Initiative is pairing up with Macon Mental Health Matters to help teens better understand their mental state.

The first of 2 mental health check-ins for teens is happening Wednesday evening, April 26th, at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to help provide teens with advice about resolving conflict, meditation, relaxation, and grounding techniques for anxiety prevention. Teens will also learn about the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and how to cope with them.

The session is free and open to all teens, their parents, and friends– and food and beverages will be available at the event.

Girls Dig Deeper Initiative Founder Najiva Timothee says, “Our teens need support and guidance as they’re navigating adolescence going into adulthood,” “Mental health is one of the biggest issues girls in my program want to talk about.”

The next session’s date hasn’t been set yet.