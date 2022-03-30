Meeting held to discuss old Appling Middle School property’s future

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A meeting was held Tuesday night at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center about the future of the old Appling Middle School property.



The school was originally slated to be torn down, but those plans were changed after the district heard concerns from local residents.

“There have been many educators and a number of students that have come through there,” said former mayoral candidate and east Macon native Stanley Stewart. “Dedicated themselves not just to east Macon but to Macon overall, and so that’s why it’s so important to save the building and the history of that building.”

Ideas like financial literacy classes, trade classes and grocery stores were brought up during Tuesday’s meeting, but nothing is set in stone.

If you have an idea that you want to suggest, reach out to the Fort Hill and East Macon Neighborhood Association on Facebook.