Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon.

It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business.

“I’m mostly excited, because I know how hard it is as an entrepreneur myself,” Whitby said. “I can’t wait to help people to feel more at ease as they build their dreams out.”

SparkMacon has been working with the new initiative. Director of Programming Sierra Martin says they’re excited to have a new team member.

“With us being a two person staff, often that can be overwhelming,” Martin said “Now with the addition of a third person, we can make it possible to help more entrepreneurs in our community and to grow the entrepreneur community here in our area.”

Martin says the Startup Macon initiative will help grow the community.

“We would like to actually provide documentation on our website so you can have a look and see what the step-by-step process is to be a part of the entrepreneur community here in the area,” Martin said. “But also grow your outreach as a small business here in the area, and having Heaven on board will make that possible.”

