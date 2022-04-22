McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

That’s according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it.

McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio Thursday that aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.

In the Jan. 10, 2021 McCarthy told GOP leaders he’d urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. McCarthy has released a statement calling the Times’ account “false and wrong.”