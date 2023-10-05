Mary Persons named Georgia High School Football Daily Team of the Week

Mary Persons ended Prince Avenue Christian's 20-game win streak.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After defeating Prince Avenue Christian 45-28, the Mary Persons Bulldogs have been named the Georgia High School Football Daily Team of the Week.

Prince Avenue Christian was ranked 1st in GHSA Single A Division I, and the Bulldogs ended their 20-game win streak.

Mary Persons earned the honor out of over 400 teams across Georgia and are currently ranked 4th in 3A, according to GHSFD.

“It’s always good to get recognized for your hard work and your efforts. But you know, it was our last non-region game, and for us, just another ball game,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Brian Nelson. “Now we got to get ready for region play, and we’ve got to turn the page a little bit. As big as this was, if that’s all we got to show for this season, then that’s not what we have been talking about all summer, winter, and everything else. So good to get recognized, but we got a lot more football to play.”

The Bulldogs are 5-1 on the season and begin region play Friday, Oct. 6th, as they host Jackson at Dann Pitts Stadium.