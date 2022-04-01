Mary Persons baseball team extends winning streak to 19

Mary Persons hosted Trinity Christian

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mary Persons baseball team hosted Trinity Christian looking to extend their winning streak to 19.

The Bulldogs began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as an RBI triple scored their first run of the game.

Not much action occurs until the bottom of the fourth inning, where most of the damage takes place. With two outs in the inning, the Bulldogs hit an RBI single to left field, which turned into a two-RBI double due to a miss-fielding by the left fielder. The next batter hits an RBI single to right field, easily scoring the runner from second. Following that, two back-to-back bad pitches walk in two more Bulldog runs as they go up 6-0 at the end of the fourth.

Mary Persons would add one more run in the fifth inning, but that would be it as they ended up winning 7-0.

The Bulldogs are 19-1 and are on a 19 game win streak as they lost only their first game of the season.