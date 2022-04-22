Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hostile during testimony in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

She also on Friday accused an opposing lawyer of speculating and twisting her words.

Voters in Greene’s district have said the Republican helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, making her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment.

Greene has denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her is itself unconstitutional.