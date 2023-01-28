Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.



(Photo Courtesy of Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office set up at Round Oak Juliette Road and Will Russell Road to stop the vehicle, but Terrell drove past them.

He wrecked shortly at the intersection of Round Oak Juliette Road and Highway 11.

After the accident, Terrell jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

He was later spotted by Department of Corrections K9 unit and taken into custody without incident.