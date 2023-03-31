Man wanted in connection to Macon burglaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.

Deputies are trying to find 57-year-old James Edward Rouse.

He is wanted for several criminal trespass and burglary warrants in Macon-Bibb County.

Rouse is around six feet tall and weighs between 225 to 245 pounds. He possibly has salt and pepper hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of James Edward Rouse is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.