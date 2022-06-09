Man shot, killed in Dexter during domestic dispute

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — A man was killed at a home in Laurens County Thursday afternoon.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, the incident happened at 3495 US Highway 257 in Dexter.

Stanley says 53-year-old William Thomas Overstreet was shot during a domestic dispute with a neighbor around 1:45 p.m.

Overstreet was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.

His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

