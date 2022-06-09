Man shot, killed in Dexter during domestic dispute

William Thomas Overstreet was shot during a domestic dispute with a neighbor around 1:45 p.m.
Clayton Poulnott,
Body Found

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — A man was killed at a home in Laurens County Thursday afternoon.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, the incident happened at 3495 US Highway 257 in Dexter.

Stanley says 53-year-old William Thomas Overstreet was shot during a domestic dispute with a neighbor around 1:45 p.m.

Overstreet was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.

His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

Stay with 41NBC for more information on this incident as it becomes available.

Categories: Featured, Laurens County, Local News, WMGT
Tags: , ,

Related