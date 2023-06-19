Man shot in head in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the 300 block of Inverness Avenue and Galan Way.

According from a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in a little after 10pm. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, two other people on the scene have been cooperating with the investigation. Authorities are also looking for a dark sedan that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.