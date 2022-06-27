Man shot in drive by

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue Sunday evening.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found 41-year-old Antonio Harris with a gunshot wound. Harris was transported by ambulance to the Atrium Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Deputies were also advised that an 18-year-old female had been struck by gunfire at this location and was transported by private vehicle , to a local hospital for treatment. The female is listed to be in stable condition.

Witnesses stated that a vehicle pulled up to this intersection and fired several shots. At this time, a clear vehicle description is not available.