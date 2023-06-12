Man killed in Motorcycle accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday. According to the Georgia State Patrol it happened after 7pm Saturday on Waco Mill Road at Boogaloo Road, in Washington County when Gary Stephen Russel was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north. The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased during transport to the Washington County Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation