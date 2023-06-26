Man in jail after standoff in Warner Robins

Police standoff

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man is in jail in Warner Robins after a car chase and a standoff with police. According to a press release it all started with a call that a white male in a gold Chevy Silverado fired shots at a vehicle. Officers located the gold Chevy but the driver led officers on a chase, at one point attempting to run officers over and exchanging gunfire with them. During the pursuit the driver got out of the Suburban and carjacked another vehicle. The suspect was later located in the 100 block of Red Fox Run where the standoff with law enforcement took place. The suspect, identified as Todd Eric Jones Jr. surrendered to police without incident. The case remains under investigation.